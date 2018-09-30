Give A Day RVA volunteers aim for ‘bigger impact’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 35 various service projects across Richmond marked the annual Give A Day RVA event on Saturday.

The city's largest volunteer service day brought together hundreds of people to beautify Central Virginia.

For example, volunteers at the historic John Marshall House pulled weeds and collected trash outside while others helped organize books and gifts inside the museum.

“The fact that it's kind of suppose to be like a city-wide thing, there's a lot of people who can volunteer their time an hour here and hour there,” Brandon McFarland, a volunteer at the John Marshall House project, said. “But days like this where it encourages everyone to come out and donate a few hours of your time, I think in the aggregate it makes it a bigger impact than just a few individuals volunteering here and there."

Folks who took part were able to choose from chores like gardening to neighborhood cleanup.

Give A Day RVA is sponsored by Hands-On Greater Richmond.