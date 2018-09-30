Saturday College Football Recap, September 29th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Saturday night's Sportscast:

Virginia Tech beat 22nd ranked Duke 31-14. Ryan Willis, making his first start at quarterback for the Hokies, threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

UVA fell at N.C. State 35-21 behind 108 yards rushing from Ricky Person and three touchdown passes from Ryan Finley.

Number two JMU extended their CAA winning streak to 20 games after a 63-10 win over Richmond. Dukes cornerback Jimmy Moreland returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. It's the third straight game in which he had a pick six and his 6th career defensive touchdown, which is a school record.

William & Mary lost at home to number 24 Colgate 24-0. Second straight shutout loss for the Tribe, who was held to 71 yards rushing.

VSU beat Shaw 34-17 for their second conference win in a row. Trojans quarterback Cordelral Cook threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

VUU defeated Livingstone 52-19. Panthers quarterback Darius Taylor tossed for 331 yards and six touchdowns in the win.

Randolph Macon downed Washington and Lee 23-7 for their third win in a row. Yellow Jackets running back Tre Frederick rushed for 159 yards in the win.