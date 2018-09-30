RPD K-9 unit attends first ever Richmond Dog Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was an afternoon to celebrate man -- and woman's -- best friend near the 17th Street Market Saturday afternoon.

The first ever Richmond Dog Festival was billed as a celebration of dogs, their owners and lovers.

More than 35 vendors who serve the dog community in Richmond took part.

There was also craft beer, live music, demonstration seminars and food trucks.

There was also a doggie fashion show and demonstrations from the Richmond Police K-9 Unit.

The City of Richmond's Enrichmond Foundation sponsored the event. A $1 donation was suggested for entry.