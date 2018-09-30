Museum of the Confederacy closes; mansion will remain open for tours

RICHMOND, Va. — The Museum of the Confederacy closed its doors Sunday in preparation to move to its new home.

Curators are in the process of moving the museum’s artifacts and collections including: confederate flags, swords, paintings and more.

The items are headed from the former White House of the Confederacy on East Clay Street to their new home at the American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar.

The move has been in the works since the two organizations merged in 2013.

The new $25 million facility at Tredegar is set to open this spring.

The historic mansion will remain open for tours and other programming, according to a Facebook post.