3 seriously injured after car hits horse-drawn buggy in Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — State police said three people were seriously injured when a car crashed into the back of a horse-drawn buggy in rural Buckingham County Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police officials said the the crash happened just after 8:35 a.m. on Route 15, less than a mile south of Route 460.

“A 2002 Honda was traveling north on Route 15 when it rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy,” Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police said. “The impact of the crash destroyed the buggy and caused the Honda to overturn.”

The driver of the buggy, an 18-year-old man, and his passengers, a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Haley Taylor, was also transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Taylor was charged with reckless driving.

Troopers said the horse was killed in the crash.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.