Another dose of summer for early October

RICHMOND, Va. -- The final weekend of September has actually felt a bit like autumn. Lows dropped into the mid and upper 50s in the metro, values we haven't experienced in a few months. Even though it was cooler, these temperatures were still above the normal low of 54°.

This fall-like feel will fade quickly this week as temperatures rise again. Some areas will be near 90° on Thursday.

Humidity levels will increase as well, making the middle and end of the week muggy.

In a typical October, our normal high drops from the mid 70s to the mid and upper 60s. The normal low dips into the mid 40s by Halloween. Our normal rainfall drops a bit from September, with a typical month producing under three inches of liquid.



The latest outlook for October shows a trend for above-normal temperatures continuing. While we will have cooler periods, the month will average out warmer than normal.

Rainfall for September in Richmond was slightly above normal, while it was significantly wetter in other parts of the state. The October outlook is for rainfall to average above normal as well.

Extended outlooks through the end of the year continue to show the trend of warmer and wetter conditions versus normal.

