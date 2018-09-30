Air Force One replica spotted on Chesapeake Bay

CHESAPEAKE BAY — A replica of Air Force One was seen floating along the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday.

The 747 set off on a barge from Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay on Thursday, WJAR reported. It traveled down the East Coast before heading into the bay at Cape Charles on Sunday.

“You never know what you will see when you go fishing on the Bay Quest,” David Rowe posted on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page. “Took this photo off of Lewisetta as we were leaving the marina to go fishing.”

The plane, which was spotted in the Bay off the Lewisetta Marina in Lottsburg, is on its way to the National Harbor in Maryland.

That is where the Air Force One Experience exhibit will open on Oct. 19 for a limited engagement.

The project is part of the Children’s Democracy Project.

“We’ve set out to create multiple platforms where children will see and experience democracy in action, learning valuable lessons through well-developed curriculums, powerful testimonials, high impact audio/visual presentations, and highly engaging exhibitions,” the group’s website reads.

The jumbo jet, which cannot fly, was converted into a museum at the Quonset State Airport in Rhode Island.

Tickets for the exhibit range in price based on when you book them. Starting prices for adults are $30, $20 for seniors, college students and military. Tickets for children ages 3-12 start at $15.