2 children die after being left alone in hot cars in Florida

Two young children died in separate incidents after being left alone in hot cars Friday in Florida, police said.

A 1-year-old girl was found dead in a car at a Wawa gas station in Sanford, north of Orlando, said Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Kealing.

The fire department responded to a report of a child possibly locked in a car at a gas pump about 4:50 p.m., Kealing said.

Deputies were questioning the child’s mother. He said it seemed the mother went to work Friday morning and forgot the girl in the vehicle.

The high in Sanford on Friday was 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier Friday afternoon in Orlando, a 4-year-old boy was found unconscious in a locked car and died later, Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Williamson told CNN. Williamson said he could not comment on whether the incident was accidental.

A bystander found the boy in a car outside a school and took him to a nearby fire rescue station, CNN affiliate WESH reported.

The temperature at the time the boy was found was 92 degrees, according to WESH.