Man killed in Dinwiddie crash was trying to avoid deer, troopers say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Troopers said a Virginia Beach man killed in a motorcycle crash was trying to avoid hitting a deer on Route 40 in Dinwiddie County early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at eastbound Route 40 (Mckenney Highway) not far from Route 626 (Flatfoot Road) just after 1:50 a.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that William Oscar Rowe Jr., 45, of Virginia Beach, Va., was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Route 40 when he ran into the rear of a 2004 BMW 646 CSI as both vehicles were attempting to avoid a deer,” Hill said. “Rowe then lost control crashing his motorcycle on the ground.”

Troopers said Rowe died at the scene.

No one else was injured, Hill said.

Officials said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story