Waller leads Springers past Henrico 40-6

Henrico, VA - Highland Springs quarterback D'Vonte Waller threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns as Highland Springs beat Henrico 40-6 for their 20th straight win overall and 19th in a row in the series against the Warriors.

In front of a sellout crowd at Henrico High School, Waller and the Springers jumped out early on the Warriors on a Waller touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr for a 7-0. Wells would have four catches for 41 yards and the td.

Waller's second and final touchdown pass of the game was in the fourth when he connected with Ali Jennings III for a 67 yard score that made it 40-6.

Henrico was lead by running back Eric McDaniels, who rushed for a game high 108 yards. Quarterback Jalon Jones was held to 95 yards passing and a interception.