These folks deliver lifesaving message door-to-door in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sister's Network of Central Virginia hosted the 14th annual Gift for Life Bock Walk and community Fair in Richmond on Saturday.

Hundreds packed the Fifth Street Baptist Church/The Grace Center for the fair-style event ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Volunteers went door to door to some 500 homes to spread the word about the importance of breast cancer early detection and self exams.

“It's awesome to see the whole community getting together and prepping for the walk today,” Kevin Nentwich said. “It's uplifting the number of cancer survivors that are going to be out on the streets today, and it’s good to be around these high energy people that have been through it and they are looking to spread the word and the energy rubs off on me and I get more out of it then I put in."

Additionally, health-related vendors handed out life-saving information and the University of Virginia’s Mobile Mammography program offered free testing.

After the walk, there was a luncheon and presenters offered inspiration for those in attendance.

Dr. Yvette Johnson-Threat, a pediatric surgeon in Richmond who works with multiple hospitals in the area, shared insights about the number of breast cancer cases in the U.S. and the various treatments available for the disease. Check out her presentation in the video player below.

CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth returned as mistress of ceremonies for the event. Fellow WTVR staffers, including Shelby Brown, Raymond Hawkes and Mike Stone, also took part in the event.

Longtime anchor Stephanie Rochon, who died of bile duct cancer in 2015, was very involved with The Sisters Network.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Organizers are already planning for next year’s event, which will take place on the last Saturday in September.