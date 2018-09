Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, Va. - Eric Rankin ran for 158 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the go ahead score with about 4 minutes to play, as Hanover (1-4) outlasted Lee-Davis 43-40 for their first win of the season.

These two teams have combined for at least 50 points in five of their last six meetings. QB Tyler Elrod had 283 yards of total offense and 3 TDs in the win.

The Confederates (1-4) were led by quarterback Zach Lass who threw for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns.