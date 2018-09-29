Minor flooding on the James River this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heavy rainfall over the past week is working through the James River watershed. Rainfall totals in Richmond were not extremely heavy, but over two inches of rain fell across western Virginia.

The James River will experience flooding this weekend and flood warnings have been issued. At the Bremo Bluff location, water levels will crest around 3 feet above flood stage.

The Westham location will experience minor flooding late Saturday into early Sunday. The river level is expected to crest around 13.5 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. Click here for the most recent river level and forecast. Here are river levels & forecasts for other locations.

The river level will drop Sunday afternoon into Monday, but it will still remain near or above 9 feet. High water permits are required when the river is at 9 feet.

Richmond rainfall for the month so far is running slightly above normal. However, rainfall for the year-to-date is almost 15 inches above normal. This surplus is even greater for other areas around Virginia.

With three months left in the year, there's a good possibility 2018 will make it into the top 10 wettest years on record. Normal rainfall for those three months is 9.48".

72.02" 1889 63.29" 2003 61.31" 1975 59.34" 1972 58.50" 2004 57.12" 1979 57.01" 1945 56.33" 1969 55.98" 1937 54.16" 1886

Rain chances will remain low most of the week. A shower is possible Tuesday night, and a scattered storm is possible Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links