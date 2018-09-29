Deep Run keeps Hermitage winless 40-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wyndham, Va. - It had been over a decade since Deep Run had knocked off Hermitage, but they rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense and had 5 TDs on the ground in a 40-14 win.

Bo Kite and C.J. Crump both rushed for over 100 yards for the Wildcats (2-2). Each also had a rushing score, while Mathew Johnson ran for another 70 yards and two scores.

Kite only completed two passes on 4 attempts, but one was a 57 yard scoring strike to Gabe Henderson.

Hermitage (0-6) had 156 yards rushing and doubled their yearly scoring total, but are off to their worst start in two decades.