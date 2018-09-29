Clark scores seven TD’s in Manchester’s 79-0 win over James River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, VA - Manchester's Brendon Clark had a great game in a little more than a half. Clark scored six of his seven touchdowns in the first half as the Lancers stay unbeaten after a 79-0 win over James River. The 79 points are the most ever score in school history.

Clark threw four td passes of 47, 26, 27 and 51 while adding another two on the ground from two yards and 10 as the Lancers led 65-0 at halftime. He would a 30 yard touchdown pass in the third before coming out of the game.

The Lancers have outscored their five opponents this season 312-18.