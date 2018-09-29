Atlee improves to 5-0 with win at Patrick Henry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ashland, Va. - The Atlee Raiders are off to their best start since 2011, and have done most of their damage in the second half this year.

After falling behind Armstrong 2-0 at halftime last week, the Raiders found themselves up just one point on the road at Patrick Henry before outscoring the Patriots 20-8 in the second half for a 34-21 win that improves them to 5-0.

Tucker Bratton and Tyler Warren combined for over 140 yards on the ground and three scores. Warren also had a 55 yard TD pass in the second half.

Patrick Henry (1-3) was led by quarterback Jayden Mines who had a touchdown both rushing and passing.