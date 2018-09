× 17-year-old girl shot in Fairfield neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenager is in the hospital following a shooting in the city’s Fairfield neighborhood Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Phaup Street at approximately noon. Police say that a 17-year-old girl had been shot there.

She was transported to VCU Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

No arrests have been made at this time.