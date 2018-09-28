× Woman charged with arson after Petersburg apartment fire

PETERSBURG, Va. – A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set a fire inside of a Petersburg apartment building Friday evening.

Petersburg Fire and Rescue were called to the 2300 block of William Street for a structure fire at approximately 5:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the hallway, door and door frame of an apartment burning on the lower level of the building. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Investigators identified a resident of the building as the arson suspect.

Adrian Anderson, a 60-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with arson.

If anyone has any additional information, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.