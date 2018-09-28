× Virginia DMV to expand mobile services in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — In an attempt to make DMV services more accessible to busy Virginians, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to roll out new mobile service options.

In addition to their mobile customer service centers, DMV 2GO, Central Virginia has a new service outlet, DMV Connect.

Connect is a “portable outreach program” that operates as a miniature DMV for navigating common transactions like ID cards and vehicle titles.

Everything DMV Connect needs to operate can be packed up into a suitcase and set up anywhere – even in remote areas. It will provide common DMV transactions including drivers licenses; ID cards for children, adults and veterans; vehicle titles and registrations; compliance summaries; disabled parking placards; and E-ZPass transponders.

Visit the DMV’s website to find out where DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect will be available throughout October.