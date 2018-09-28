VCU Police arrest man accused of lifting up skirts of unsuspecting women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One suspect has been arrested in connection to two cases of sexual battery taking place on VCU's campus on Sept. 21 and 22.

Justin A. Harvey, 26, North Chesterfield, was identified as a suspect based off of tips from the community.

Following the incidents, VCU issued a safety advisory along with photos and video of the suspect.

"On Friday, September 21 a VCU student reported that while she was walking on the 00 block of South Harrison Street at 12:45 a.m., an unknown man approached her from behind and pulled up her dress," a VCU Police spokesperson said. "On Saturday, Sept. 22, a VCU student was walking on the 00 block of South Brunswick Street at 3:45 a.m., between West Main and West Cary Streets, when an unknown man ran up behind her and lifted her skirt. The student reported seeing a flash, which police believe could have been either a flashlight feature or camera feature on a cell phone."

Harvey has been charged with one count of sexual battery - a misdemeanor. He is currently being held without bond in the Richmond City Justice Center.

The VCU Police Department is continuing its investigation.