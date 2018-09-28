Trump signs bill to avoid government shutdown

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a massive spending package that funds a large section of government and averts a shutdown, a White House aide confirmed.

The signing, which was scheduled to occur in private at noon on Friday, was done in the Oval Office and several lawmakers were present, the aide added.

The bill includes a continuing resolution that will fund remaining unfunded parts of government until December 7.

While the President previously gave mixed signals on whether he will sign the bill — due to its lack of money for a border wall — Trump suggested Wednesday that he would approve it, saying at the end of a meeting in New York, “We’ll keep the government open.”