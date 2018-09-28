Police identify man killed after argument with his wife: Crime Insider

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police launched a death investigation in Petersburg after a husband was shot to death Thursday morning, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources tell Jon Burkett that a woman shot and killed her husband outside a home along the 400 block of Elm Street.

Police have identified the victim as Mark Stevens.

Investigators say they were called to the home for a person shot at approximately 11:38 a.m.

The woman who fired the gun, called 911, Burkett reported.

Upon arrival, officers found Stevens suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he died from his injury.

Police have not yet released the specific details of the shooting; however Burkett reported the couple was arguing before the shooting.

No charges have been taken out at this time, but police say this is an active investigation.

If you have any information concerning this incident, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.