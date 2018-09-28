× Party on the Avenues, Sips & Sounds & Richmond Dog festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

5th Annual Party on the Avenues Sunday, September 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the Westhampton Community – Libbie Avenue, between Patterson and Guthrie Avenues,

Hosted by Westhampton RVA, A free event featuring live music, family entertainment, vendors, food, and drink to be held on Sunday, September 30. Completed Plein Air Westhampton work will be featured and sold at the event. Ten 10% of the proceeds of art sales will benefit Fetch-A-Cure, providing pet owners with awareness and access to pet cancer treatment. For details visit www.partyontheavenues.com

“Sips and Sounds” Fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 29, 7 pm – 10 pm

The Phi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is partnering with AARP Virginia and the P&G Scholarship Foundation to present “Sips and Sounds.” The organizers will feature world-renowned jazz musician Marcus Johnson at the scholarship event this Saturday, September 29. Local favorite, Quintessential Jazz Band will also share the stage. There will be wine tastings, featuring a wine created by Johnson himself. Organizer Jay Allen, President of the Phi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity says the proceeds from “Sips and Sounds” will go back into the P&G Scholarship Foundation which helps deserving college students. “Sips and Sounds” will be held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on the Boulevard. The scholarship donation to get in is $30. For tickets click here or call 804-627-3223. For tickets visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sips-sounds-flo-wines-tickets-48834682851?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

1st Richmond Dog Festival, Saturday 12pm-6pm

In Shockoe Bottom around the 17th Street Market. The festival is free and open to the public, Dog lovers, dog owners, and dogs alike can find over 35 vendors who work to better the lives of the dog community, food trucks, craft beer, live music by Andrew Alli and the Mainline, and demonstrations from the Richmond Police K9 Unit and our sponsors 2SpeakDog, FETCH a Cure, and Holiday Barn Pet Resorts. Details on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/2126434020976236/