× New Hardywood spinoff takes a shot at cider

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond’s biggest beer makers is dipping its toe into the cider business.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is preparing to launch an offshoot called West Creek Cider Co.

The venture will be a separate entity from Hardywood, much like its Suncrush beer brand it launched this year.

Read more on Richmond BizSense.