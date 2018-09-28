× Man sentenced to 5 years for threatening to kill former Gov. McAuliffe and his family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to kill former Governor Terry McAuliffe and his family.

Leonard Francis Szweda was arrested in July 2017 after leaving a message threatening the former Governor and his family.

Szweda pleaded guilty to two counts of threats against Governor or family, felony possession of a weapon/ammo, and possession of a firearm while under a protective order.

Several other charges including drug charges were set aside. Szweda is convicted felon and was previously convicted for distributing drugs.

The Henrico man received a sentence of 20 years with 15 suspended for and active sentence of five years.