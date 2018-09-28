Fall Cocktails by Copper Fox Distillery

RICHMOND, Va. - Rick Wasmund, CEO and Master Distiller from Copper Fox Distillery in Williamsburg made his debut on our LIVE Show. He served up three Fall-Inspired signature cocktails.
Brown Derby
1 ½ oz Copper Fox Peachwood Single Malt
1 oz fresh grapefruit juice
½ oz honey syrup*
*Put equal parts of honey and water in a small saucepan. Boil, then turn down to a simmer and stir until the honey is completely dissolved. Chill. Store covered in refrigerator.
DIRECTIONS
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
Add ice and shake until chilled.
Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with a grapefruit twist.
Rye Mary
1 oz Copper Fox Rye Whisky
2 1/2 oz Blonde Mary Mix
Old Bay’s Seasoning
Celery Stick
DIRECTIONS
Moisten edge of rocks glass with celery stick
Dust rim of glass with Old Bay’s Seasoning
Add ice, Copper Fox and Blonde Mary mix
Stir
Garnish with celery stick
SMOKEY WASMUND’S
1 oz Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky
DIRECTIONS
Ignite whisky soaked applewood chips on a fireproof surface and smoke a rocks glass
Add 2’ x 2” ice cube and whisky
For more information you can visit https://www.copperfoxdistillery.com/williamsburg