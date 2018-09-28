Fall Cocktails by Copper Fox Distillery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Rick Wasmund, CEO and Master Distiller from Copper Fox Distillery in Williamsburg made his debut on our LIVE Show. He served up three Fall-Inspired signature cocktails.

Brown Derby

1 ½ oz Copper Fox Peachwood Single Malt

1 oz fresh grapefruit juice

½ oz honey syrup*

*Put equal parts of honey and water in a small saucepan. Boil, then turn down to a simmer and stir until the honey is completely dissolved. Chill. Store covered in refrigerator.

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker.

Add ice and shake until chilled.

Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Rye Mary

1 oz Copper Fox Rye Whisky

2 1/2 oz Blonde Mary Mix

Old Bay’s Seasoning

Celery Stick

DIRECTIONS

Moisten edge of rocks glass with celery stick

Dust rim of glass with Old Bay’s Seasoning

Add ice, Copper Fox and Blonde Mary mix

Stir

Garnish with celery stick

SMOKEY WASMUND’S

1 oz Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky

DIRECTIONS

Ignite whisky soaked applewood chips on a fireproof surface and smoke a rocks glass

Add 2’ x 2” ice cube and whisky

For more information you can visit https://www.copperfoxdistillery.com/williamsburg