Ex-police chief sentenced for indecent exposure in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A former police chief convicted of two counts of indecent exposure in Hanover County was sentenced Friday to one month in jail.

Chad Tearne will be allowed to serve that time on weekends.

The 42-year-old will also be on probation for no more than two years and is banned from the shopping center where police said he committed lewd acts.

Investigators said the incident happened on Oct. 6, 2017 in the parking lot of a grocery story in the 9300 block of Atlee Road.

Tearne, who was working as the chief of police for the Defense Logistics Agency in Chesterfield, resigned following his conviction.