American Heart Association’s 2018 Heart Walk

RICHMOND, Va. - This years marks the 25th Anniversary of the American Heart Association’s “Heart Walk.” La Verne Burrus Johnson, Owner of iDanze Fitness, along with American Heart Association volunteer Toni Blue Washington stopped by our show to share a preview of the event. The 2018 Heart Walk takes place Saturday, October 6th at 10 am at the Innsbrook Pavilion. The special flash mob performance presented by iDanze Fitness is happening Saturday, October 6th at 8:30 am. To participate in the flash mob you can learn the dance routine and sign up for the event at www.danceforyourheart.com. The event is FREE and open to the public.

{THIS SEGMENT FOR THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION HEART WALK IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH AND BON SECOURS}