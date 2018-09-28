× A List Weekend Events

RICHMOND, Va.–

Richmond Ballet Favorites return for the Professional Company’s 35th Anniversary Celebration Performances.

September 28th and 29th, 2018 | Dominion Energy Center

Friday, September 28th at 7 pm , Saturday, September 29th at 2 pm, Saturday, September 29th at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com, by phone at 804-344-0906 ext.224 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 East Canal Street, Monday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm. For more details visit https://www.richmondballet.com/2018/06/05/5920/

State Fair of Virginia Sept 28 – Oct 7, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Gate Pricing: Adult Admission: $15; Child Admission: $12; Children 4 and Under are free; Senior (60+): $12; Military*: $12; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $25, Individual Ride Tickets: $1 each, or $20 for a sheet of 25; Rides take between 3-6 tickets. Ticket prices for military admission: $12 at the gate (a $3 savings off the $15 adult gate admission). Military discount is for active-duty service members and retirees with a current military ID. The discount does not apply to others in service members’ and retirees’ parties. Available at the gate ONLY. Ticket Plaza and building hours only; rides will continue to operate for a minimum of one hour after the Ticket Plaza closes, or longer at the discretion of fair management. For more details visit https://www.statefairva.org/

Festival of Grapes and Hops – Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 am – 5 pm

Petersburg Old Towne Historic District, 9 East Old Street Petersburg, Virginia. Shopping, live music, food and wine and craft beer tasting. Over 30 craft beer selections and 10 wineries, a variety of food vendors, live music, Advance tickets $20, at the gate $25, $15 for non-tasting tickets. For details visit www.festivalofgrapesandhops.com

Festival of India, Saturday & Sunday 11 am – 9 pm

Greater Richmond Convention Center, 4 North 3rd Street, cultural program, classical and modern Indian live performances, as well as East-West fusion dance and music. A varieties of Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, free admission just pay for food and drinks. For details visit

http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/

Annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival – Friday, 3 pm – 2 am, Saturday, Noon – 2 am; Sunday, Noon – 7 pm

The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Richmond in Midlothian, 1021 Koger Center Boulevard, Richmond. Entertainment, tattoo contests, kids area, live music and more. For tickets and more information visit https://rvatattooarts.com/ or call 804-379-3800.

Ticket Prices:Friday & Sunday: $20, Saturday: $30, Weekend (3-day): $35 –BEST VALUE!

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Children 12 and under get in for Free, Military, Senior Citizen, and Student Discounts applicable at the door.

5th Annual Party on the Avenues Sunday, September 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the Westhampton Community – Libbie Avenue, between Patterson and Guthrie Avenues,

Hosted by Westhampton RVA, A free event featuring live music, family entertainment, vendors, food, and drink to be held on Sunday, September 30. Completed Plein Air Westhampton work will be featured and sold at the event. Ten 10% of the proceeds of art sales will benefit Fetch-A-Cure, providing pet owners with awareness and access to pet cancer treatment. For details visit www.partyontheavenues.com

“Sips and Sounds” Fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 29, 7 pm – 10 pm

The Phi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is partnering with AARP Virginia and the P&G Scholarship Foundation to present “Sips and Sounds.” The organizers will feature world-renowned jazz musician Marcus Johnson at the scholarship event this Saturday, September 29. Local favorite, Quintessential Jazz Band will also share the stage. There will be wine tastings, featuring a wine created by Johnson himself. Organizer Jay Allen, President of the Phi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity says the proceeds from “Sips and Sounds” will go back into the P&G Scholarship Foundation which helps deserving college students. “Sips and Sounds” will be held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on the Boulevard. The scholarship donation to get in is $30. For tickets click here or call 804-627-3223. For tickets visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sips-sounds-flo-wines-tickets-48834682851?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

1st Richmond Dog Festival, Saturday 12pm-6pm

In Shockoe Bottom around the 17th Street Market. The festival is free and open to the public, Dog lovers, dog owners, and dogs alike can find over 35 vendors who work to better the lives of the dog community, food trucks, craft beer, live music by Andrew Alli and the Mainline, and demonstrations from the Richmond Police K9 Unit and our sponsors 2SpeakDog, FETCH a Cure, and Holiday Barn Pet Resorts. Details on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/2126434020976236/