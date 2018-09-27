× Two suspects arrested after Short Pump armed robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two suspects have been charged after forcing their way into a home with handguns and robbing victims at the 3900 block of Village Townes Walk in the Short Pump area.

On Saturday shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Village Townes Walk for a reported firearm violation. Victims reported two males forced entry into their residence with handguns and robbed them. Shots were fired by the suspects, but no one was injured.

An investigation led to Tanner M. Walters and Devante M. Johnson-Brothers – both 21-year-old and of Henrico – as suspects. Mr. Walters was charged with Armed Burglary, Robbery, Possession of Weapon by Felon, Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony, and Assault with Gun while Mr. Johnson-Brothers was charged with Armed Burglary, Robbery, Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony, and Assault with Gun.