Man won’t face death penalty for killing Virginia State Trooper Mike Walter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Travis Ball, the man arrested for killing Virginia State Trooper Mike Walter in May 2017, has entered an Alford plea to one count of capital murder. In addition to the plea, it was announced Ball, 27, would no longer face the death penalty when he is sentenced next month.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea, however it is not an admission of guilty. It is an acknowledgement that enough evidenced existed to convict Ball for the crime. He was scheduled to go on trial October 9.

Ball shot and killed Walter after Walter approached the car where Ball sat in Richmond’s Mosby Court the night of Friday, May 26, 2017, according to police.

Ball was able to escape police that night, but later surrendered the next morning at a relative’s home in the Northern Neck.

This is a developing story.