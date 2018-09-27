Thursday’s episodes of ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will air Friday

If you were miffed because Thursday’s episodes of the long-running soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” were preempted because of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, do not fret.

CBS network officials said the episodes that were missed Thursday will instead air on Friday. That also means Friday’s planned episode will shift to Monday and so on.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m.

The truth ALWAYS comes out. Make sure to tune in to #YR this week to see what happens! pic.twitter.com/p4RSPbO12V — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 23, 2018

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs at 1:30 p.m.

Bill fights for his son this week on #BoldandBeautiful. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/0Ni3Cjd9mL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 23, 2018

Thursday’s missed episodes of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Steve” will likely air as reruns later in the season. No scheduled dates for those shows have been released.