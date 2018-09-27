Thursday’s episodes of ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will air Friday

If you were miffed because Thursday’s episodes of the long-running soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” were preempted because of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, do not fret.
CBS network officials said the episodes that were missed Thursday will instead air on Friday. That also means Friday’s planned episode will shift to Monday and so on.
“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m.
“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs at 1:30 p.m.
Thursday’s missed episodes of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Steve” will likely air as reruns later in the season. No scheduled dates for those shows have been released.