RICHMOND, Va. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while most of us are aware that family history is a factor, there are other factors that you need to know about as well. Grammy Award Winning Singer and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow and OB/GYN Dr. Carla Alrbirght discussed the latest advancement in Breast Cancer screening. Early detection saves lives. Sheryl Crow’s on line auction with Ebay that benefits “Stand Up 2 Cancer” ends Thursday, October 13th. For more information you can visit genius3dnearme.com
