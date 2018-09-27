Severe storms possible Thursday night

Man won’t face death penalty for killing Virginia State Trooper
Posted 5:04 pm, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:15PM, September 27, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — During Thursday afternoon, a front was sitting along the Virginia/North Carolina border.  This front will lift northward Thursday night at the same time an area of low pressure tracks along it.

The threat for heavier rain will increase overnight.  As the front lifts northward, some stronger thunderstorms will be possible.  The best chance for this will be across eastern and southern Virginia.

Due to the fact that there will be some wind shear present, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

