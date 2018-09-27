× Man charged with first-degree murder in Church Hill homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Church Hill last month.

Keith L. Epps, 40, of the 1100 block of North 34th Street was arrested by Richmond Police Wednesday night with assistance from the U.S. Marshals’ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Epps has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Allen.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, officers were called to the 3000 block of P Street and located Allen, of the 3000 block of P Street, suffering from gunshot wounds and lying in the grass between two apartment buildings. After being transported to a local hospital, Allen later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier this month, Richmond Police named Epps as a suspect in the murder. Investigators say the arrest was made after receiving information from Henrico County Police.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.