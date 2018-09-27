× Magnificent Midlothian Food Festival returns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 20 restaurants from the area will participate in this year’s Magnificent Midlothian Food Festival on October 13.

From 12 -7 p.m. at the Westchester Commons in Chesterfield, the event will feature a diverse array of food, live music and local beer, wine and cocktails as well as a kids area, a football tent live-streaming games.

Sponsored by Wegmans, Bon Secours, Virginia Commonwealth Bank, Westchester Commons, Boitnott Visual Communications and dozens more, the events proceeds will benefit various charities supported by Brandermill Rotary, Huguenot Trail Rotary, James River Rotary and Midlothian Rotary.

Tickets are available for $30/advance – $40/gate and includes 5 food/beverage tickets and children 12 and under free with a paid adult ticket. More information and tickets are on the festival’s website.