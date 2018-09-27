Lewis Ginter Plant Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fall planting is underway, and if you’re looking for a little inspiration the Master Gardeners at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens have you covered. Host Jessica Noll stopped by the popular Richmond destination and enjoyed a sneak preview of the gardens annual Fall Plant Fest. Lewis Ginter’s 2018 Fall Plant Fest takes place on Friday, September 28th from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday, September 29th from 9 am until 3 pm. The garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.lewisginter.org