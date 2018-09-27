× Here are all of the recently accredited Richmond area schools

RICHMOND, Va. — A number of public schools across the Richmond region received accreditation this week by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), based upon results of the 2017-2018 school year.

Schools become accredited by the state based off of a variety of factors, including:

Overall proficiency and growth in English reading/writing achievement (including progress of English learners toward English-language proficiency)

Overall proficiency and growth in mathematics

Overall proficiency in science

English achievement gaps among student groups

Mathematics achievement gaps among student groups

Absenteeism

In Petersburg County, the following schools are newly accredited:

Walnut Hill Elementary

Cool Spring Elementary

Lakemont Elementary

Pleasants Lane Elementary

Vernon Johns Middle

Petersburg High

In Henrico County, the following schools are newly accredited:

Varina Elementary School

Mehfoud Elementary School

Montrose Elementary School

Laburnum Elementary School

Highland Springs Elementary School

Fair Oaks Elementary School

