Here are all of the recently accredited Richmond area schools

RICHMOND, Va. — A number of public schools across the Richmond region received accreditation this week by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), based upon results of the 2017-2018 school year.

Schools become accredited by the state based off of a variety of factors, including:

  • Overall proficiency and growth in English reading/writing achievement (including progress of English learners toward English-language proficiency)
  • Overall proficiency and growth in mathematics
  • Overall proficiency in science
  • English achievement gaps among student groups
  • Mathematics achievement gaps among student groups
  • Absenteeism

In Petersburg County, the following schools are newly accredited 

  • Lakemont Elementary
  • Pleasants Lane Elementary
  • Vernon Johns Middle
  • Petersburg High

In Henrico County, the following schools are newly accredited:

  • Varina  Elementary School
  • Mehfoud Elementary School
  • Montrose Elementary School
  • Laburnum Elementary School
  • Highland Springs Elementary School
  • Fair Oaks Elementary School

In Chesterfield County, the following schools are newly accredited: 

  • Falling Creek Middle School

 

 

 