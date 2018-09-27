Here are all of the recently accredited Richmond area schools
RICHMOND, Va. — A number of public schools across the Richmond region received accreditation this week by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), based upon results of the 2017-2018 school year.
Schools become accredited by the state based off of a variety of factors, including:
- Overall proficiency and growth in English reading/writing achievement (including progress of English learners toward English-language proficiency)
- Overall proficiency and growth in mathematics
- Overall proficiency in science
- English achievement gaps among student groups
- Mathematics achievement gaps among student groups
- Absenteeism
In Petersburg County, the following schools are newly accredited:
- Walnut Hill Elementary
- Cool Spring Elementary
- Lakemont Elementary
- Pleasants Lane Elementary
- Vernon Johns Middle
- Petersburg High
In Henrico County, the following schools are newly accredited:
- Varina Elementary School
- Mehfoud Elementary School
- Montrose Elementary School
- Laburnum Elementary School
- Highland Springs Elementary School
- Fair Oaks Elementary School
In Chesterfield County, the following schools are newly accredited:
- Falling Creek Middle School