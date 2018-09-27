Final Score Friday 2018: Week 6 scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 6 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
|Week 06 Scores
|(1)Highland Springs
|(4)Dinwiddie
|(3)Henrico
|(8)Thomas Dale
|James River
|(5)Varina
|(2)Manchester
|
|Armstrong
|(9)Atlee
|George Wythe
|Patrick Henry
|(10)Monacan
|Glen Allen
|Cosby
|Douglas Freeman
|Clover Hill
|Hermitage
|J.R. Tucker
|Deep Run
|Mills Godwin
|Hanover
|Episcopal
|Lee-Davis
|Collegiate
|Essex
|(7)Hopewell
|Thomas Jefferson
|Matoaca
|Meadowbrook
|Midlothian
|Prince George
|Huguenot
|Powhatan
|Buckingham
|Charlottesville
|Goochland
|Western Albemarle
|New Kent
|Louisa
|Jamestown
|Colonial Heights
|Amelia
|Petersburg
|Randolph-Henry
|King William
|West Point
|Central-Woodstock
|Colonial Beach
|Central-Lunenburg
|Middlesex
|Bluestone
|Northampton
|St John Paul the Great
|Mathews
|Lancaster
|Rappahanock
|Bishop O’Connell
|Sat
|Trinity Episcopal
|Sat
|St. Christopher’s
|1pm
|Flint Hill
|1pm