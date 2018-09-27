Dolmades & Tzatziki

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Stuffed grape leaves are a popular dish in the Middle East. Toula Panos, Owner of The Greek Taverna, stopped by our kitchen and walked us through how to create the delectable dish. For more information you can visit www.thegreektaverna.com

Dolmades

Orlando Grape leaves

1 cup uncooked Uncle bens rice

1/2 large tomato or 1 small tomato

1/2 cup chopped mint

1/2 cup onion

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped dill

1/3 cup lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Mix and roll them up.

Cooking process

Line the stock pot with aluminum and flat grape leaves to prevent the rolled grape leaves from sticking and burning on the bottom.

You line the rolled grape leaves in the pot one on top of the other. Once you get to your desired amount of rolled dolmades, cover with water with 1 tablespoon of veggie base or chicken base depending on your dietary preference. Add 1/3 cup of lemon juice.

Cover and cook on Low heat for about one hour or until water is drank up by the dolmades.