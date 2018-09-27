Woman found guilty in Ashland Walmart murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A jury found Brittany Wiggins guilty of murder in the February 2017 shooting death of 25-year-old Ashley Fricke outside the Walmart in Ashland.

Jurors found Wiggins guilty Thursday afternoon on all charges: first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting a firearm from a vehicle.

The jury now moves to the sentencing phase of the proceeding.

Wiggins, 25, of Mechanicsville, was arrested two days after the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators said Wiggins and Fricke did not know each other prior to the violent night. In the days after the shooting, sources told CBS 6 News the fatal encounter may have stemmed from road rage.

During previous hearings, Wiggins attorneys argued she never intended to shoot Fricke. They said she meant to fire a warning shot in the Walmart parking lot to scare of two men she claimed were harassing her for being a lesbian.

A bullet fired by Wiggins struck and killed Fricke.

The 25-year-old shooting victim worked at Lakeside Primary Care and the Holiday Inn near Walmart.

She was working toward earning a degree as medical assistant, according to family friends.

