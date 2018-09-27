Woman found guilty in Ashland Walmart murder

Man won’t face death penalty for killing Virginia State Trooper
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A jury found Brittany Wiggins guilty of murder in the February 2017 shooting death of  25-year-old Ashley Fricke outside the Walmart in Ashland.

Jurors found Wiggins guilty Thursday afternoon on all charges: first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting a firearm from a vehicle.

The jury now moves to the sentencing phase of the proceeding.

Wiggins,  25, of Mechanicsville, was arrested two days after the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Brittany Wiggins

Investigators said Wiggins and Fricke did not know each other prior to the violent night.  In the days after the shooting, sources told CBS 6 News the fatal encounter may have stemmed from road rage.

During previous hearings, Wiggins attorneys argued she never intended to shoot Fricke. They said she meant to fire a warning shot in the Walmart parking lot to scare of two men she claimed were harassing her for being a lesbian.

A bullet fired by Wiggins struck and killed Fricke.

The 25-year-old shooting victim worked at Lakeside Primary Care and the Holiday Inn near Walmart.

Ashley Fricke

She was working toward earning a degree as medical assistant, according to family friends.

