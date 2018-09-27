× Boho expands, opens news Richmond studio

RICHMOND, Va. — The competitive local fitness industry is spreading into a Northside neighborhood, as one company readies its third spot in town.

Boho Studios has signed a lease to open a location at 125-127 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

The location will add to owner AnnMarie Grohs’ two other studios in Richmond – and her first that isn’t a spin studio.

Grohs opened cycle studios under the Boho name in the Museum District and Church Hill in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

The new location will be dubbed Boho Fit Studio, and will be a cardio and strength training studio, offering group classes, yoga and personal training.

Grohs said the idea was hatched from how she and her staff work out in a variety of ways, not just cycling.

“Everyone at Boho does a lot of different things to stay fit and healthy, so we want to be able to share that with everyone, knowing there’s more than one thing you can do,” Grohs said.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.