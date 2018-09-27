× Body found inside car in Richmond’s Near West End

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle in Richmond’s Near West End Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Stokes Lane in reference to a person down just before 7 p.m., according to police.

Upon arrival, officers located a dead adult male inside of a vehicle that was on the roadway.

Police say they are conducting a death investigation, but the death is not considered suspicious and there us no threat to public safety.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.