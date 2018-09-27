× Beloved cat who escaped during Florence evacuation found, returned to owners

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — After evacuating their home in Washington, NC ahead of Hurricane Florence, John and Maggie Brienza’s 14-year-old car Skamper slipped away from their hotel room.

The couple was staying at the Days Inn Hotel off of Exit 45 in Prince George County and returned on Sept 22 to hang flyers around the area, informing neighbors of the search for Skamper.

The next day, Skamper was spotted – and following advice Erika Gunn of the Prince George County Animal Services and Adoption Center, he was trapped Thursday by residents Keith and Donna Traylor.

With the help of Gunn, photos of Skamper were sent to the Brienzas for verification, who quickly drove up to retrieve him, bringing two bags of food to donate to the center.

When offered reward money by the Brienza’s, Ms. Traylor declined and asked that it be used by the animal shelter where Maggie Brienza is employed.

Mr. and Mrs. Brienza opted to leave part of the reward money at the Prince George Animal and Adoption Center as a donation to show their gratitude.