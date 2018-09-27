Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - CultureWorks is an organization dedicated to inspiring and cultivating the cultural life of our community. Every October, in connection with National Arts and Humanities Month, CultureWorks presents artoberVA. President of Richmond CultureWorks Scott Garka along with Hugh Joyce President of James River Air Conditioning stopped by our studio and shared a special preview of the event with us. artoberVA takes place the entire month of October. For more information you can visit www.artoberva.com