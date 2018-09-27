Woman charged with assaulting Henrico Police officer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A New Jersey woman was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer following an incident outside a bank in Henrico’s West End.

Henrico Police were called to the BB&T bank branch along the 3200 block of Skipwith Road, near West Broad Street, Wednesday morning to investigate a larceny.

“It was reported that a male and a female attempted to commit fraud inside the business. A vehicle pursuit was initiated after the female suspect (who was driving) was confronted by an officer who was on foot,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The driver attempted to assault the officer with the vehicle, then fled the scene.”

Eventually both the man and the woman bailed out of the car, police said Both ran off, but were eventually arrested.

Alexzandra Marilyn Powell, 20, of Bayonne, New Jersey, and Cardell Oliver Clarke, 30, of Springfield Gardens, New York, were charged with possessing false identification, obtaining money by false pretense, and conspiracy. Powell was also charged with assault on a law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and felony elude.

