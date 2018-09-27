× A-List Thursday picks of Events in RVA

RICHMOND, Va.–

Festival of Grapes and Hops – Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 am – 5 pm

Petersburg Old Towne Historic District, 9 East Old Street Petersburg, Virginia. Shopping, live music, food and wine and craft beer tasting. Over 30 craft beer selections and 10 wineries, a variety of food vendors, live music, Advance tickets $20, at the gate $25, $15 for non-tasting tickets. For details visit www.festivalofgrapesandhops.com

Festival of India, Saturday & Sunday 11 am – 9 pm

Greater Richmond Convention Center, 4 North 3rd Street, cultural program, classical and modern Indian live performances, as well as East-West fusion dance and music. A varieties of Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies, free admission just pay for food and drinks. For details visit

http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/

Annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival – Friday, 3 pm – 2 am, Saturday, Noon – 2 am; Sunday, Noon – 7 pm

The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Richmond in Midlothian, 1021 Koger Center Boulevard, Richmond. Entertainment, tattoo contests, kids area, live music and more. For tickets and more information visit https://rvatattooarts.com/ or call 804-379-3800.

Ticket Prices:Friday & Sunday: $20, Saturday: $30, Weekend (3-day): $35 –BEST VALUE!

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Children 12 and under get in for Free, Military, Senior Citizen, and Student Discounts applicable at the door.