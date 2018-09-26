Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The birth of a child brings great joy but it can sometimes lead to post part depression where you may experience intense feelings of sadness, anxiety and exhaustion. Dr. Natalie Dogal with the Virginia Physicians for Women joined us in the studio and shared a few key insights with us when it comes to recognizing and treating it. Virginia Physicians for Women has six area locations, to find out more you can call 804-897-2100 or visit www.vpfw.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA PHYSICIANS FOR WOMEN}