RICHMOND, Va. - Health food enthusiast Ellen Davis, from Fridge to Fork, made a return visit to our kitchen and ladled up some of her homemade slow cooker tortellini soup. For more recipes from Ellen you can visit www.fridgetofork.com

PREP TIME: 10M COOK TIME: 4H 30M TOTAL TIME: 4H 40M

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb Italian sausage

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 ribs celery, sliced

12 oz frozen california veggie blend

28 oz canned crushed tomatoes (I used a basil variety)

3 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 1/2 tbsp. garlic powder

1 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

8 c water (I used TEN spring water)

18 oz fresh cheese tortellini (2 packages)

6 oz fresh spinach

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Brown the sausage in the olive oil over medium-high heat. Drain, and add the browned sausage to the bowl of a 7-quart slow cooker.

2. Add the diced onion, celery, california veggie blend, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, herbs, spices, and water to the slow cooker. Stir well. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours, or on low for 6 hours.

3. 30 minutes prior to eating, add the tortellini and fresh spinach. Stir and re-cover. The tortellini will be fully cooked somewhere between 20-30 minutes, depending on the type and size of tortellini. Ladle into bowls and enjoy!