× Strawberry Street Cafe is for sale

RICHMOND, Va. — After nearly 30 years of lunches, brunches and dinner, a long-time Fan restaurateur is preparing to bow out of the city’s food scene with the sale of his establishment.

Owner Ron Joseph has put the Strawberry Street Cafe on the market for sale.

The business and its building at 421 N. Strawberry St. are listed for about $1.4 million. Sandy Appelman, a broker with Keller Williams, is handling the sale.

“Twenty-eight years in the restaurant business is a long time,” Appelman said. “Ron is ready to move on from the Richmond dining scene.”

As part of the listing, Appelman said the prospective buyer would receive all equipment, furniture and real estate, which includes the café’s 3,500-square-foot building and the 16-space parking lot behind the property at 2217 Rear Park Ave. It also includes all intellectual property, such as recipes, menus and licenses.

The property, which is zoned B-2 commercial, most recently was appraised by the city for $735,000. Joseph renovated the 120-seat restaurant last year to include new wallpaper, light fixtures, bar stools, cushioned booths and flooring.

Joseph would not comment about the sale or his future business dealings once he parts with the restaurant.

In July, Joseph announced he was partnering with John and Barbara Mullins, owners of Dozier Port Urbanna Marina in Urbanna, to open a restaurant in the riverside town, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch article.

The status of the restaurant project is unclear. Neither John nor Barbara Mullins could be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Keep reading on RichmondBizSense here.